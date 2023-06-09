Ukrainian media report about explosions in Odessa

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Sounds of explosions are heard in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea coast, the city’s Dumskaya newspaper reported late on Friday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media said a series of blasts rocked the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporozhye.

According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, as of 11:45 p.m. local time on Friday, civil defense sirens were turned on in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov and Chernigov, as well as in Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson.