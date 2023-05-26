China promotes peace in Ukraine, supports EU’s independence — envoy

BEIJING, May 26. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are actively promoting the process of restoring peace in Ukraine and supporting the strategic independence of European countries, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs Li Hui, has said.

"China has always taken an unbiased stance on the Ukrainian issue and been actively promoting the restoration of peace and the advancement of peace talks," the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website quotes Li as saying at a meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Friday. "China supports the strategic independence of European countries. We are exerting efforts for the sake of long-term stability in Europe."

The special representative said that Beijing and the EU countries had "many similarities in their positions" on Ukraine. He recalled that this year marked the 20th anniversary of the upgrading of China-EU relations to comprehensive strategic partnership.

"China is ready to join forces with the European side in order to put into practice the important consensus that has been reached between the Chinese and European leadership," he stressed.

According to Li, China seeks to ensure stability in Sino-European relations and thereby "counter the uncertain situation in the international arena."