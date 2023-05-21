All working sessions of G7 summit in Hiroshima over

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. The leaders of the G7 and the countries invited to the summit in Hiroshima on Sunday completed all the scheduled working sessions, the organizers of the event reported.

Over the three days, the countries held ten sessions during which they discussed the situation around Ukraine, relations with China, global economic problems, nuclear disarmament, cooperation with partners outside the G7, and other issues.

On May 20, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, the Union of the Comoros, and South Korea joined the G7 summit. In addition, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who arrived in Japan on Sunday, participated in two sessions on Ukrainian issues, including an expanded session with leaders from countries outside of the G7.

At the first session with Zelensky, G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian president was initially scheduled to participate in the summit online. The agreement was reached during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Kiev in March.

Japan is chairing this year's G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.