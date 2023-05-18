Kiev does not rule out Zelensky’s in-person participation in G7 summit

TOKYO, May 18. /TASS/. The office of the Ukrainian president does not rule out the possibility that the Ukrainian leader may attend the Hiroshima G7 summit in person, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva told Kyodo News on Thursday.

"Everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield. The final decision will be made after a careful analysis of the situation on the battlefield," the Japanese news agency quoted him as saying. That said, the official stressed that Zelensky would participate in the summit in some format in any case.

Meanwhile, Kyodo’s sources in the Japanese government excluded the possibility of Zelensky’s in-person visit to Hiroshima.

Japan chairs the G7 this year. The summit of its leaders will be held from May 19 through 21.