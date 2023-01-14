More arms supplies to Ukraine may provoke larger confrontation – Chinese envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Foreign arms supplies to Ukraine only fuel the conflict and may lead to a greater confrontation, Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun has said.

"The international community, in particular countries with major influence on the current situation, should encourage Russia and Ukraine to engage in dialogue and help open the door to a political solution of the crisis," the diplomat told the UN Security Council’s session on Ukraine on Friday.

"Escalating sanctions or providing weapons will only make it more difficult to turn the situation around and may even provoke larger scale confrontations, thus exacerbating and prolonging the conflict, which must be avoided at all costs," he added.