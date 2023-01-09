Brazil’s top court demands block on social media accounts in riot aftermath — report

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 9. /TASS/. Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has demanded that Facebook and Instagram (banned in Russia as they are owned by Meta Corporation designated as extremist by the Russian authorities), as well as Twitter and TikTok, block 17 accounts as part of an investigation into riots in the country’s capital, the Estado news agency reported on Monday.

If these social media giants fail to fulfill the demand, they will face a fine of 100,000 reals ($19,000) a day. Brazil’s Attorney General Office said that those measures "are necessary to restore the rule of law in the country."

On Sunday, supporters of ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in the country’s capital of Brasilia and broke into the National Congress (parliament), the Planalto Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court. According to preliminary estimates, about 5,000 people took part in the unrest. Security forces used smoke bombs and tear gas grenades to disperse the protesters. Law enforcement officers retook control of the buildings stormed by the rioters. More than 400 people were arrested. The rioters may face up to 12 years in prison.

Socialist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the runoff presidential election, took office as President of Brazil on January 1. The gap between the two was about 2 million votes. The ex-leader did not concede his defeat, and Bolsonaro supporters flooded the streets and the garrisons of the armed forces, seeking to prevent Lula da Silva from taking office. The former Brazilian president left for the United States in late December 2022.