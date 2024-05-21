Haiti airport reopens for commercial flights after 2 1/2 months hiatus

HAVANA, May 21. /TASS/. Toussaint Louverture International Airport outside of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince has reopened for commercial flights after being closed for 2 1/2 due to a spike of violence in the country.

Haitian airline Sunrise Airways has resumed all domestic flights and some of the international flights on May 20, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on Monday, citing a company statement.

The security and humanitarian situation deteriorated in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 and was exacerbated when an earthquake killed more than 2,200 people later the same year. On March 1, an agreement was signed to send a Kenyan peacekeeping force of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to crack down on crime. According to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela and Haiti, gangs now control up to 90% of the capital city.