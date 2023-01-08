Industrial facilities damaged by explosions in Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka — authorities

DONETSK, January 8. /TASS/. Industrial facilities were damaged by explosions in Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in DPR territory under Kiev’s control, says head of the Kiev-controlled Donetsk Region military administration Pavel Kirilenko.

According to Kirilenko’s Telegram channel, "seven missile strikes were carried out on Kramatorsk and two were carried out on Konstantinovka." An industrial facility and a garage complex were damaged in Kramatorsk and an industrial area was hit in Konstantinovka, Kirilenko said.

Air raid alarm was declared in Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions of Ukraine and Kiev-controlled parts of DPR and Zaporozhye Region late on Saturday. According to Ukrainian media, four explosions were heard in the Kharkov Region. In addition, explosions were heard in the outskirts of the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.