Belarus ready to provide platform for talks on Ukraine — senior diplomat

MINSK, December 28. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to provide a platform for talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk said on Wednesday.

"Minsk has repeatedly carried out the noble mission of a negotiating venue for the resolution of very serious conflict situations. Even now we offer ourselves, representatives of the Vatican have recently confirmed it," the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya quoted him as saying.

In mid-December, Archbishop Ante Jozic, apostolic nuncio to Belarus, told a TASS correspondent that Belarus could become a forum for talks on the Ukrainian issue.