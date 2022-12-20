Xi Jinping says extending conflict in Ukraine in no one’s interest

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. Prolonged continuation and increased complexity of the conflict in Ukraine is not in anyone’s interest, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in phone talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday.

According to Chinese Central Television, the sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis.

"China is firmly committed to promoting peace talks and believes that an extension and complication of the crisis isn’t in the interest of any side," Xi Jinping said.

Beijing has held a balanced position in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. China hasn’t condemned Russia, despite calls to do so from some Western countries. Beijing has repeatedly stated that China and Russia are developing stable and harmonious bilateral relations in the long term. At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, commenting on the situation in Ukraine, stated that Beijing supports respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries. China supports all efforts aimed at facilitating peace talks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.