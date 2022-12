PRETORIA, December 19. /TASS/. The buildings of the EU mission in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), burned down on Monday night, EU ambassador to the CAR Douglas Darius Carpenter said.

"The EU embassy buildings burned down, no one was injured," he reported on his Twitter page.

No details of what has happened were given. The EU mission has not yet commented on possible causes of the fire.