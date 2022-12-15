Erdogan criticizes Borrell’s call for Turkey to join sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell’s call for Turkey to join sanctions on Russia by saying the European politician has no authority over relations between Moscow and Ankara, the TRT television channel reported on Thursday.

"I don't take Borrell as a vis-a-vis. His level could be to talk to our [Foreign Minister] Mevlut Bey [Cavusoglu]. It's an ugly statement. Borrell can’t define and formalize our relations with Russia. He has neither the qualifications nor the ability to make such decisions. Who is he to assess our relations with Russia with respect to sanctions?" the Turkish president told reporters following his return from a meeting in Turkmenistan, according to the television report.

Erdogan also criticized the position of the head of EU diplomacy towards Ankara in connection with the efforts it is making to implement the Istanbul agreements on grain.

"While all the leaders of Europe are thanking us, you make statements like that," Erdogan said.