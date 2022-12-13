Russia and the US to hold high-level consultations on Paul Whelan – White House

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and the United States will hold high-level consultations dedicated to Paul Whelan this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing.

"With respect to the question of whether we've had engagement with the Russian Federation on the Whelan case, we will have an engagement with them this week. I won't say more about it because we are trying to keep that insensitive channels. But that's the timetable. And we have had regular engagement of course along the way and the next conversation at a high level will take place this week," Sullivan said, without going into details.

Whelan, who has citizenship of the US, Canada, Ireland and the UK, was detained amid an espionage operation in Moscow on December 28, 2018. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in penal colony.