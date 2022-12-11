‘Insanity’: Leader of French Patriots party on arms supplies to Ukraine

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. France’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine while its own arms stockpiles are running low are insane, politician Florian Philippot, the leader of the Patriots party, said on Twitter on Saturday commenting on an article in the Opinion newspaper.

It published a report by the French Institute of International Relations which indicated that Paris decreased its arms delivery rates to Kiev due to depleted weapon supplies. "Let’s stop this complete madness!" the politician wrote.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.