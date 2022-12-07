Peru’s vice president sworn in as head of state

BUENOS AIRES, December 8. /TASS/. Peru’s First Vice President Dina Boluarte has been sworn in office as head of state by the Congress, which earlier voted for the resignation of President Pedro Castillo.

The ceremony was broadcasted on the parliament’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peru’s Congress voted for Castillo’s resignation for his "motal inability" to perform the duties of the head of state. The motion was supported by 101 lawmakers with six voting against and 10 abstaining. Lawmaker Edward Malaga Trillo, who initiated the motion, expressed the opinion that the president’s activity had "signs of corruption.".