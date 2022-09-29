When DPR joins Russia border between them will cease to exist — DPR head

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. When the Donetsk People’s Republic joins Russia, the border between them will cease to exist, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"The border as we knew it will cease to exist [after the DPR joins Russia]. Some checks will probably remain, but they will mostly be to watch for trafficking of illegal items, primarily weapons. Otherwise, there basically will be no border," he said in a video posted to Telegram.

The DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson Region and in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held referendums from September 23 to 27 for these regions to unite with Russia as federation constituents. The overwhelming majority of voters everywhere voted in favor of joining Russia. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the ceremony of signing the treaties on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation will be held in the Kremlin on Friday, September 30.