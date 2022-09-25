Referendum in DPR can be considered valid under int’l norms — Civic Chamber

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. The referendum on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) can be recognized as valid as the voter turnout has exceeded 50%, Alexander Kofman, head of the republic’s Civic Chamber, said on Sunday.

"In conformity of international norms, the referendum is recognized as valid when the voter turnout is 50% plus one vote. This threshold was surpassed yesterday," he said, adding that it means that the referendum can be recognized as valid.

According to the Chairman of the DPR Central Election Commission, Vladimir Vysotsky the voter turnout at the referendum in the Donetsk People’s Republic on joining Russia over the past three days reached 77.12%. "Over the past three days hit 77.12%," Vysotsky said.