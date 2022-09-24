Kyrgyzstan’s death toll in border conflict rises to 62 — Health Ministry

BISHKEK, September 24. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from the recent armed clashes on the border with Tajikistan rose to 62, Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The death toll has climbed to 62 people," the ministry said in a statement.

The number was earlier reported to be 59 people.

About 200 Kyrgyz people were wounded or injured during the skirmishes.

Hostilities between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan erupted on September 14 and lasted through September 17 on some stretches of the border. Tajikistan reported more than 40 of its citizens were killed.

Kyrgyzstan evacuated about 140,000 people from border villages. The nations signed a peace agreement on September 19.