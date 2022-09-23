Kiev fired 18 HIMARS rockets at LPR cities during first day of referendum — envoy

LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces fired 18 HIMARS rockets at LPR cities during the first day of the referendum on accession to Russia, LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said Friday.

"During the first day of the referendum, the Ukrainian regime has already fired 18 HIMARS rockets at LPR cities. […] Apparently, this is a new method of non-recognition of a democratic expression of will!" he said on his Telegram channel.

Miroshnik specified that Ukrainian forces used HIMARS systems to attack the cities of Stakhanov, Rubezhnoye and Svatovo, causing serious destruction, but no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the LPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes reported that the shelling of Stakhanov with HIMARS rockets damaged the entertainment center in the city park.

Authorities of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson Region decided to hold referendum on accession to Russia as regions of the Russian Federation. The vote in these entities will take place between September 23 and 27.