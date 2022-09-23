BRICS top diplomats reaffirm need for comprehensive UN reform in joint statement

NEW DELHI, September 23. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including of the Security Council, in a joint statement, released on Friday.

"The Ministers recalled the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges," the document says.

"China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and supported their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN," it says.