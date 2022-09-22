LPR, DPR suspend mobilization campaign during referendums on joining Russia

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has temporarily suspended its mobilization campaign during the referendum on joining Russia, DPR Chief Enlistment Officer Yevgeny Kucherenko said on Thursday.

"We have formed 15 military units in the DPR in the past month, which are now successfully carrying out their combat missions. The time has come to make another historic choice," he noted. "The Military Enlistment Office will be closed during the referendum on joining Russia and only the voluntary recruitment of reservists will take place from September 22-28," Kucherenko added.

The People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has also suspended its mobilization campaign during the referendum on joining Russia, LPR Chief Enlistment Officer Andrey Gubanov announced. "Military enlistment offices will be closed for the referendum on joining Russia and only voluntary conscription will be possible between September 22 and 28," he said.

On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed to immediately hold referendums on uniting with Russia to the heads of the republics. The next day, the DPR and LPR authorities announced that the vote would be held between September 23 and 27. The administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions later revealed plans to conduct referendums on the same dates.