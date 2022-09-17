State of emergency declared in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken border region - Emergencies Ministry

BISHKEK, September 17. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region, where clashes with Tajikistan took place earlier, the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"A state of emergency has been declared in the Batken Region based on an order from Civil Protection Chief and [Presidential] Plenipotentiary Representative Abdikarim Alimbayev, dated September 16, 2022," the statement reads.

Tensions rose on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border on September 14. According to Bishkek, Tajik border guards crossed the border in the Bulak-Bashy area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken District on Wednesday and "took up combat positions." In response to Kyrgyz troops’ demand to leave the territory, Tajik border guards opened fire and a shootout ensued. Armed clashes later took place in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas of the Batken Region. According to the latest reports, 24 people were killed and 103 suffered wounds in Kyrgyzstan. The country’s authorities evacuated about 136,000 civilians to safe places.