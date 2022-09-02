Grossi updated on where Zaporozhye NPP being shelled from, official says

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Zaporozhye nuclear power plant employees have told the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, from where the nuclear facility has been attacked, Vladimir Rogov from the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the power plant’s employees stopped being afraid, and they have been telling Grossi where (shells targeting the NPP - TASS) have been flying from and what has been happening there," Rogov told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission led by Grossi arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP. According to Grossi, the team of international inspectors obtained key data on the situation at the power plant and they will continue their mission, since a lot of issues require a more detailed consideration. The IAEA will set up a permanent mission at the Zaporozhye NPP, Grossi said. Energodar residents, who Grossi talked to, handed him a petition calling to stop Ukraine’s provocations against the nuclear power plant.

So far, up to 73% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated. Zaporozhye, a city inhabited by almost half of the local population, is still controlled by Ukrainian troops. Melitopol has been functioning as a regional center. Ukrainian armed forces have been regularly shelling Melitopol, Energodar and other liberated cities.