Erdogan arrives in Lvov for talks with Zelensky and Guterres, TV reports

LVOV, August 18. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday arrived in Lvov from Poland’s Rzeszow airport, Haberturk TV reported.

In Lvov, Erdogan will first hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the implementation of the grain deal, prospects for a settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral cooperation.

This meeting will be followed by trilateral negotiations on Ukraine with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. A joint news conference is expected afterwards.