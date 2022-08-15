BEIJING, August 15. /TASS/. The US government has learned no lessons from the collapse of its attempt to democratize Afghanistan and the flight of the US military and its allies from the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing on Monday, commenting on the anniversary of the Taliban's entry into Kabul.

"The Kabul moment signifies the collapse of the US-imposed attempt of foreign democratization. Every country’s path to democracy can only be traveled by its people independently, according to their national conditions," he said. "The US and its allies occupied Afghanistan for 20 years only to abandon everything and flee," the diplomat said.

"Since the end of the Cold War, the US has invaded various countries around the world under the pretext of democracy and human rights, and has provoked confrontation based on its own geopolitical interests. People all over the world oppose it. The US failed in Afghanistan, but this has not taught them anything," Wang Wenbin stressed.

"Not only have they frozen $7 billion of Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves, which has created obstacles to Afghanistan's reconstruction and development. Moreover, the US has never stopped interfering in domestic affairs and engaging in political manipulation in the name of so-called democracy and human rights," he added.

The Taliban (oulawed in Russia) launched a massive operation to take control of Afghanistan after the United States announced last spring that it would withdraw from the country. On August 15, 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled abroad. The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight. US troops left Afghanistan completely by early September of that year, ending their nearly 20-year stay in the country.