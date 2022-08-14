US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan from Sunday, says statement

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A US congressional delegation will visit Taiwan from August 14 to 15, the American Institute in Taiwan (the de facto US embassy, which has the status of a non-commercial organization) said in a statement on Sunday.

Legislators headed by Senator Ed Markey will visit the island as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest," the de facto US embassy said.

On August 2 and 3, during a tour of the Asia-Pacific Region, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. This visit was the first by an American politician of such a high rank over 25 years. Following the trip Beijing imposed sanctions against Pelosi and her family and suspended the work of several Chinese-US intergovernmental mechanisms.