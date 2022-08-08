Over 20 Chinese warplanes approach Taiwan in large-scale drills around island

HONG KONG/XIANGGANG/, August 8. /TASS/. Over 20 warplanes of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait in massive maneuvers around the island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The maneuvers involved eight Su-30 fighter jets, six J-11 and four J-16 fighters, two JH-7 fighter-bombers and also a Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter, the Taiwanese military reported.

The Chinese armed forces kicked off sweeping live-fire drills with missile launches in six water areas around Taiwan on August 4. The maneuvers were expected to end in the mid-afternoon of August 7. However, as China’s Defense Ministry reported, the drills were extended indefinitely. The military exercise began the following day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.