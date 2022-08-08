Turkey to soon clear Syria of terrorists — Erdogan

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. Turkey intends to create a 30-kilometer security zone in Syria, hoping to finally clear the country of terrorists in the near future, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Monday.

"We will resolutely continue our fight against terrorism. Our decision to create a 30-kilometer security zone along the southern borders remains unchanged. I hope we will soon clear the last area in Syria where the terrorist organization (Kurdistan Workers' Party - TASS) is harboring, and unite the rings of the security belt," Erdogan said at a meeting with Turkish ambassadors to foreign countries in Ankara.

Turkish President said earlier that Ankara was planning a new military operation in northern Syria. Erdogan called its main goal the expansion of the security zone, created in October 2019 after the Source of Peace operation.