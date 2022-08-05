ASEAN top diplomats call for peaceful resolution of Ukrainian conflict in joint statement

HANOI, August 5. /TASS/. The top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for cessation of hostilities and peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in a joint statement adopted on Friday.

"With regard to Ukraine, as for all nations, we continue to reaffirm our respect for sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity. We reiterated our call for compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter," the document says.

The meeting in Phnom Penh underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the creation of a favorable environment for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The top diplomats expressed their support to the UN secretary-general’s efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution, urged to ensure safety of civilians and unhindered access to humanitarian aid for all those in need.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was founded in 1967. Currently, it comprises ten southeastern Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.