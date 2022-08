WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. The US authorities are ready to take the necessary steps to bring home US nationals Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Thursday, adding that Washington urged Moscow to accept its prisoner swap proposal.

"We urge Russia to accept that proposal," she noted. "We are willing to take every step necessary to bring home our people," Jean-Pierre added.