US crosses the line, China to deny separatists independence — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 2. /TASS/. The United States is crossing all limits on the Taiwan issue; China will firmly defend its sovereignty and leave the separatists and their foreign accomplices no chance for Taiwan independence, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

"The US is constantly challenging China on the Taiwan issue, they are crossing the red line and the limits of what is allowed," she stressed at the briefing, commenting on the tense situation in the region in connection with the planned visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "We strongly oppose interference [in China's domestic affairs] by the Taiwanese separatists and foreign political forces; we will not leave them a chance. The Chinese government and people will firmly defend their country's sovereignty, security interests, and territorial integrity."

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing has already repeatedly protested to Washington over the actions of US authorities, which unilaterally "send the wrong signal" to supporters of Taiwan independence and, forgetting their own assurances and promises, blatantly violate the ‘one China’ principle.

"China is taking all necessary countermeasures, this is right and necessary," Hua Chunying added.

If the US continues to act in the same way on the Taiwan issue, it will lead to "serious consequences," she clarified. "The United States itself will be responsible for what happened," Hua Chunying concluded.

Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan

According to Taiwanese media, Pelosi will fly to Taipei on Tuesday night at the head of a six-member Democratic Party delegation.

The visit to the island by the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress may be the first for an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences and China will take tough measures. According to reports from Taipei, Taiwan's armed forces have been put on high alert.

Chinese province

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.