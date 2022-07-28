Japan slams North Korea’s missile program as inadmissible

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Japan’s government slams North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs as inadmissible, since they threaten regional and global security, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Government of Japan Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Thursday.

"The government is doing its best to collect and analyze necessary information and conduct vigilant monitoring. We will also cooperate closely with the United State and South Korea," he told a regular news conference when asked to comment on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s statement about his country’s readiness to use nuclear deterrence force if necessary.

"North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs threaten peace and security of our country and the international community and are absolutely inadmissible," he stressed.

In his speech on the occasion of an anniversary of the end of the Korean War of 1950-1953, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea is prepared for any armed confrontation with the United States. According to the North Korean leader, the United States’ drills in the region pose a direct to North Korea’s security and its armed forces are ready to respond to any crisis. North Korea’s nuclear deterrence forces, in his words, are on high alert to be able to respond "precisely and quickly.".