DPRK may carry out nuclear trials on end of Korean War anniversary — Minister

SEOUL, July 26. /TASS/. North Korea may conduct nuclear trials on the anniversary of the end of the Korean War on July 27, South Korean Minister of Unification Kwon Young-Se speculated Tuesday.

On Wednesday, North Korea will celebrate the Day of Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War (as North Korea calls the 1950-1953 Korean War).

"I believe that such possibility exists," Kwon Young-Se said in an interview for CBS radio, answering a question if North Korea may conduct nuclear trials on this holiday.

At the same time, he noted, there is a possibility that nothing will happen. He pointed out that the potential speech of DPRK’s leader Kim Jong-Un at the Congress of Veterans poses big interest, because it may contain important political messages.

US and South Korean representatives have been stating for months that North Korea is ready for new nuclear trials, with specialists waiting for Kim Jong-Un’s decision. This position was reiterated by South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-Sup on Tuesday.

The Korean War started on June 25, 1950 and ended on July 27, 1953. In addition to DPRK and South Korean forces, the conflict involved Chinese volunteers on Pyongyang’s side and the US Army under the UN banner on Seoul’s side. Pyongyang also received support from the USSR. The war ended in an armistice, but the peace treaty has not been signed to this day.