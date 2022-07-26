Major fire breaks out at oil depot in Donetsk after Ukrainian shelling

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. A major fire occurred at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky District of Donetsk, shelled by Ukraine earlier, a TASS reporter at the scene reports.

The fire, tens of meters high, is seen in several districts of Donetsk, as fuel tanks are burning. Ministry of Emergency Situations and DPR People’s Militia personnel are working at the site. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Earlier, DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported that the oil depot area was shelled with 3 155-mm artillery shells. In addition, 15 Grad rockets and 12 152-mm shells were fired at various districts of Donetsk.