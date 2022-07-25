Europe to be ready for complete stop of Russian gas supplies — EC President

BERLIN, July 25. /TASS/. Europe should prepare for a complete stop of Russian gas supplies in conditions when they are declining, President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with DPA news agency.

"Russia is supplying in part or do not supply gas at all to 12 [EU] member-states at present," von der Leyen said. "Therefore, Europe must be prepared for the worst option: the complete halt of gas supplies sooner or later," she said.

The EC President urged countries with little dependence on Russian gas supplies to take part in energy saving efforts also. "Even [EU] member-states not actually receiving gas from Russia cannot avoid consequences of the potential stop of deliveries to our internal market," von der Leyen said. Economies are intertwined in the EU and the gas crisis will affect all member-countries in a certain form, she added.