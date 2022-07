DONETSK, July 24./TASS/. A civilian was killed and two were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported on Sunday.

"Ukrainian armed units attacked the Kirov district of Donetsk," where a man was killed, the headquarters wrote on its Telegram channel. A woman and a teenager, born in 2005, were injured when they targeted two more Donetsk districts, it added.