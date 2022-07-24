Kazakh President, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia discuss investment cooperation

NUR-SULTAN, July 24. /TASS/. During his official visit to Jeddah, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed trade and investment cooperation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

"During the talks, trade, economic and investment cooperation were discussed. Kazakhstan is ready to offer special conditions and a wide range of preferences for Saudi investors in various promising areas of mutual interest. The parties confirmed their intention to significantly increase mutual trade, and in the near future the governments will intensify work in this area," the statement said.

The Kazakh President noted that now the Kazakh-Saudi relations are at a high level, while the countries intend to give a new impetus to cooperation.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia called the level of relations between the two countries good, noting the wide opportunities for their further strengthening and development.

"The most important role in these efforts, according to him, belongs to the business council, which unites businessmen of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince said that the largest companies of the kingdom will take part in the work of the investment roundtable scheduled during the official visit. According to him, in the current situation joint work on a number of projects comes to the fore, which will be coordinated by the State Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia," the press service said.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud voiced the interest of Saudi companies in investing in the Kazakh agricultural sector. According to him, this area is of particular relevance in the context of the global food crisis.

"The leader of Kazakhstan invited the Crown Prince to pay a return state visit to Kazakhstan. Mohammed bin Salman said that he gladly accepts the invitation and is ready to visit Kazakhstan to discuss concrete results of the implementation of the agreements reached," the press service informed.