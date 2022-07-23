Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan’s position on settling Ukraine conflict diplomatically

NUR-SULTAN, July 23. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed in a phone talk with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky the republic’s position on the need to settle the situation in Ukraine by diplomatic methods, the press office of the president of Kazakhstan reported on Saturday.

"The president of Kazakhstan spoke positively about the three-party deal on Ukrainian grain exports reached with the UN assistance in Turkey. The head of state also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s principled position on settling the situation in Ukraine diplomatically," the statement reads.

During the phone talk held at the initiative of the Ukrainian side, Tokayev and Zelensky exchanged greetings on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries celebrated on July 23.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to positive results achieved over this period in developing bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres," the press office said.

Speaking at a special panel session of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on June 21, Tokayev said that he considered it important to continue the negotiating process for settling the situation in Ukraine. He said that in his opinion the good will of each of the sides was required to resolve the Ukraine conflict.