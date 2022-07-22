Turkish defense minister calls for soonest ceasefire in Ukraine

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar at a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, called for the soonest ceasefire in Ukraine, the Turkish defense ministry said on Friday.

"Defense Minister Arak stressed the need for the soonest ceasefire in Ukraine," it said.

According to the Turkish defense ministry, the two ministers discussed issues of the so-called grain corridor to export grain from Ukraine. Akar thanked his Russian counterpart for Russia’s efforts to ensure safe shipment of grain and agricultural products.

The Russian defense minister is visiting Istanbul to sign an agreement on the grain corridor.