Tehran sees Kiev’s attempts at playing double game in relations — source

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine is seeking to play a double game with Iran, and Tehran sees such attempts and draws its own conclusions, a source in the Russian government told TASS on Friday.

"Kiev is trying to play a double game with Tehran. On the one hand, [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Dmitry Kuleba reassures the Iranian top diplomat that Ukraine wants to open a new page in relations, but, on the other hand, it obediently joins the anti-Iranian sanctions as it thinks that this is what a candidate for EU membership should do. It is naive to think that the Iranians don’t see it and don’t draw their conclusions: not to have anything to do with double-dealers," the source stressed.

Recently, Kuleba has had two telephone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. According to media reports, the Ukrainian side expressed readiness to develop relations with Iran in all spheres. Apart from that, the Iranian minister invited his Ukrainian counterpart to visit Tehran.