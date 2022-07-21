US Justice Department to give Russian assets withdrawn by sanctions to Ukrainian refugees

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice is asking Congress to transfer the proceeds withdrawn as a result of anti-Russia sanctions to Ukrainian refugees, Deputy Attorney General of the United States Lisa Monaco told the Aspen Security Forum.

"We are talking about it and we’re asking Congress for the authority to give them the proceeds of these ill-gotten gains," she said when asked by the moderator whether the US authorities could transfer the assets withdrawn as a result of sanctions against Moscow to Ukrainian refugees.

Monaco said in late June the US administration hoped the steps taken by Congress would help turn the assets withdrawn from Russian businessmen to the advantage of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed sanctions against Russian persons and legal entities, as well as sped up arms supplies to Kiev.