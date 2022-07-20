Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss enter final round of race for UK PM’s office

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. UK ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and incumbent Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have entered the final round of the race for the office of the leader of the Conservative Party leader and the government, Committee 1922 head Graham Brady announced Wednesday.

Summarizing the outcome of the fifth round of the internal party vote, Brady announced that Deputy Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt has received the fewest votes (105) and got eliminated from the race. Sunak boosted his leadership from 118 to 137 votes, while Truss received 113 votes.

This is a significantly smaller gap than the one that took place between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in 2019. Back then, Johnson gained 160 votes, while Hunt only received 77. Now, almost 200,000 members of the Conservative party will have to decide until September 5 whether the kingdom will have the first ever dark-skinned or the third female Prime Minister.