Poll shows Biden’s approval rating sank to 19-months low

According to the survey, Biden’s rating slipped three percentage points from 39% a week before. The poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance.

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. The approval rating of US President Joe Biden fell this week to 36%, the lowest of his 19 months occupying the Oval Office, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll revealed.

Biden’s approval rating among his Democratic Party colleagues fell to 69% from 74% a week earlier, Reuters reported, with a mere 11% of Republicans approving of his activity as president.

In June, the president enjoyed the support of 39% of Americans, while 47% of respondents were resolutely against him.

Biden’s approval rating collapsed amid a surge in inflation that climbed to 9.1%, a 40-year high, in June.

The nationwide poll was conducted among 1,003 US adults, including 437 Democrats and 377 Republicans, on July 18-19. The poll had a margin of error of 4%.