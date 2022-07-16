Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling Gorlovka suburbs – mayor

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are firing at the village of Korolenko and the village of Ozeryanovka, which are located in the Central City district of Gorlovka, mayor of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian nationalist gangs are shelling the village of Korolenko and the village of Ozeryanovka (Central City District of Gorlovka). Residents of these settlements should move to shelters!" he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been firing at the settlements of the Donetsk People’s republic all night long from Grad multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery of 152 and 155 mm caliber.