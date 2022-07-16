Ukrainian military forcibly evacuate residents of Kramatorsk, Slavyansk districts – LPR

LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are forcibly evacuating people from the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk regions of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which are under their control, to Dnepropetrovsk. Vitaly Kiselev, assistant to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), told TASS about it.

"In the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk regions, there is a forced evacuation of the local population, that is, involuntarily, not at the request of people who would like and want to stay in their homes, in their settlements. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine have gone further," he said.

"Forced [evacuation] means that they force people to leave their homes taking them to assembly points, from where people are then transported to Dnepropetrovsk, and from Dnepropetrovsk they are already resettled through filtration camps in the western regions of Ukraine," Kiselev said.

"The most important thing is [to ensure] that there are no people there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will plunder these houses, and then they will have a tactical retreat, and in the future they will destroy these settlements and shift all the blame on Russian units that they allegedly destroyed everything," the assistant said.

Earlier, Kiselev told TASS that the National Police of Ukraine, with the involvement of volunteers, was forcibly evacuating people from a number of cities in the DPR - Artemovsk, Kramatorsk, Seversk, Slavyansk, Soledar.