Air defenses shot down aerial target over Lugansk, militia officer says

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. An aerial target was shot down over the city of Lugansk, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"Another aerial target was shot down over Lugansk," he wrote on Telegram.

Aide to the LPR Interior Minister Vitaly Kiselev, in turn, said that air defenses were active in Lugansk.

The Ukrainian army fired Tochka-U missiles at downtown Lugansk and the city's air defense systems in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to Kiselev, air defenses downed almost all missiles fired by the Ukrainian military but one did hit a training range and an ammunition storage site in the city’s suburbs.