Neither UK nor Morocco have contacted DPR over their convicted nationals, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 14. /TASS/. Neither the United Kingdom no Morocco have contacted the authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) following the capital punishment verdict to their nationals, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday.

"The DPR has received no official inquiries from the United Kingdom and Morocco as of now," he told TASS.

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced two British nationals, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to capital punishment for fighting in the Ukrainian army as mercenaries. They were captured in Donbass.

The DPR prosecutor general’s office said earlier that Pinner’s, Aslin’s, and Saadoun’s testimonies indicated their involvement in crimes under part 2, article 34 of the DPR Criminal Code (crimes committed by a group of individuals), article 323 (seizure of power or holding pf power by force), and article 430 (mercenary activities).

The three men challenged the verdict and their appeals are currently being considered.

According to Pushilin, in case their appeals are turned down, they will be executed.