Ukrainian troops deliver powerful strike on air defense unit in Lugansk – militia

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces delivered a massive air strike on a military unit in Lugansk tasked with air defense of the city, LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko said in his Telegram channel.

"The armed formations of Ukraine carried out a massive airstrike on an air defense unit in charge of Lugansk airspace’s security," he wrote.

"Although several Ukrainian missiles have reached their targets, the skies above Lugansk are controlled by reserve units," the official said.

In his words, the Kiev government troops have been attempting to strike critical infrastructure objects in Lugansk for quite a while.

"All attempts were thwarted thanks to coordinated response by our air defense forces," he said.