Boris Johnson resigns as British Prime Minister and Conservative leader

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he made a decision to resign, both as the Prime Minister and a Conservative Party leader, but will continue to fulfill his duties until a new Conservative leader is chosen.

"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader ... and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said outside his official residence on Downing Street, 10.

The Prime Minister said he agreed with Graham Brady, head of Parliamentary Committee 1922 that unites Conservative lawmakers, "that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now." The timeframe for this process will be defined next week.

Johnson said he is ready to announce a new Cabinet that will remain in office until a new leader is chosen.

The outgoing Prime Minister promised that the British government will continue supporting Ukraine under a new leader.

"I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes," Johnson said, addressing Ukraine.