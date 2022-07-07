Syria to become one of DPR’s top sea trade partners, says top diplomat

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Syria and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) may include products of the metals, industry, machine building and agriculture, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told TASS, adding that the country might become one of the republic’s main sea trade partners.

"Sea trade is reviving before our eyes, and Syria may become one of our key trade partners. Specialists in this field suggest that joint trade turnover may include metals products, the products of machine building, agriculture," she said.

The republic’s authorities not only have reconstructed the port of Mariupol after its liberation from Ukraine’s armed forces, but also brought it into full operation, the minister added, noting that "the plan is to load around half a million tonnes of products through the port by yearend.".